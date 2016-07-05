California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley to Open in DUSD

July 5th, 2016 by Duarte Dispatch

The Duarte Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Education voted 5-0 at their regular meeting on Thursday, June 30 to approve a partnership with Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA), which will bring the highly successful public charter school to the San Gabriel Valley, starting the 2017-18 school year.

“This is the culmination of a year of discussions both within our school board, and between our administration and the OCSA leadership,” said Dr. Allan Mucerino, superintendent of DUSD. Mucerino went on to say that, “Ernest L. Boy, the president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, summed it up perfectly when he said, ‘During the past quarter century, literally thousands of school-based programs have demonstrated beyond question that the arts can not only bring coherence to our fragmented world, but through the arts, students’ performance in other academic disciplines can be enhanced as well.’”

At the June 30 meeting, the board of education approved a proposal to license the Northview Intermediate School campus for five years to OCSA, who will be launching a public charter high school for students in grades nine through 12. It will be called the California School of the Arts-San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) and will offer aspiring young artists from all over the region an opportunity to refine their skills and flourish in one of their trademark five schools of study, in addition to their nationally recognized rigorous college preparatory academic experience.

The five schools are as follows: School of Dance: classical and contemporary dance, commercial dance, and international dance; School of Fine and Media Arts: creative writing, digital media arts, film and television, integrated arts, and visual arts; School of Music: classical voice and instrumental music; and School of Theatre: acting, musical theatre, and production and design.

OCSA’s fifth school, The School of Applied Arts, which focuses on culinary arts and hospitality at their Orange County location, will be offered through Duarte High School in a unique branding arrangement as part of the partnership.

The partnership developed between DUSD and OCSA is the first of its kind between a charter and public school district, with measures taken by the district to ensure the students of Duarte Unified and community of Duarte benefit from the venture. This partnership is one of seven strategies outlined in the district’s new five-year strategic plan, known as the Competitive Advantage Plan, which was spearheaded by Superintendent Mucerino. It is the result of a comprehensive study of the impact of 14 years of declining enrollment and the feedback of over 4,500 stakeholders through surveys and focus groups conducted this year. This is one step in moving Duarte towards its ultimate goal of becoming a destination district for students, families, and staff.

“Dr Allan Mucerino, a great example of a superb educational leader, has taken our school board, staff, and our entire community through a thorough process. It led to a unanimous decision by the Duarte Unified School Board. It is a great beginning for DUSD, staff, and community to address our 14-year declining enrollment. I applaud his leadership, vision, and our forward thinking school board, for this new partnership with the nationally acclaimed OCSA charter school,” stated DUSD Board President Ken Bell.

As part of the arrangement, the partners agree to act in good faith to ensure that up to 10 percent of the new CSArts-SGV enrollment is comprised of Duarte Unified students at any given time, and that three percent of CSArts-SGV’s revenue collected from the state will be paid annually to the district. In addition, CSArts-SGV will assume all operating costs to run and maintain the Northview property which is an estimated savings to the district of approximately $800,000 in General Funds each year. Because it is a shared-used agreement, the district retains ownership of all property used by CSArts-SGV and the rights to use the Performing Arts Center, gymnasium and cafeteria complex during set hours. OCSA also has agreed to invest over $5 million to remodel the Performing Arts Center and to build a state-of-the-art conservatory/studio on the Northview campus. DUSD will own that building. By agreement, that building will be owned by the district too.

The CSArts-SGV will operate in collaboration with Duarte High School, not in isolation as many charter schools are known to do. The leadership teams of both schools have been collaborating all year and are in the process of developing plans to provide classes on both campuses that will be taken by CSArts-SGV and DHS students together, and the faculties of both schools will work closely to offer all students an opportunity to participate in an arts-rich environment and comprehensive high school experience.

One of the many attractions of DUSD to OCSA was the proximity to the recently opened Gold Line, which should allow potential students from a number of Foothill and San Gabriel Valley communities easy access to the city and the campus. Additional advantages include the close relationship the district has built with Citrus College, also a leader of arts education in the region, as well as the backing of the Duarte City Council and the support of many in the Duarte community.

With a projected enrollment of 1,000 to 1,600 students, depending on eventual capacity, CSArts-SGV expects to create over a 100 new jobs within the City of Duarte and an increase in patronage of local businesses by the many families whose students will be either commuting or moving to the area to attend the new school.

“I am happy for the children of Duarte. They deserve it.” According to Mucerino, “It’s a great time to be a kid in Duarte.”

For more information about the partnership between the Duarte Unified School District and the Orange County School of the Arts or the launch of the California School of the Arts-San Gabriel Valley charter school, please call (626) 599-5037 or visit the district website at www.duarteusd.org.