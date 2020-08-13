Mental Health Advice With Stan: Your Mental Health is More Important Than Becoming Rich & Famous

Some celebrities pick money and fame over their mental health issues. Money and fame will not take away your anxieties and your depression.

With this in mind, here are seven things to consider regarding your mental health and the pursuit of money and fame.

1. People can’t control their fame

A person must understand that fame comes and goes and that a person has no control over his or her popularity. Fame is elusive and can’t be controlled while your mental health issues will remain with you for your entire life.

2. You will be miserable

You can’t enjoy your successes if your mental health issues are overwhelming you. Learning how to manage your mental health issues is the best thing you can do for yourself in the long run.

3. You will have to deal with the consequences

Only you will experience the consequences when your fears and anxieties get the best of you. Money and fame will not take away your fears and anxieties regardless what anyone says. Don’t make the mistake of assuming otherwise.

4. Fear won’t rule your life

You will be in control of your life instead of your anxieties, addictions, and fears. Being anxious and fearful is no way to live your life. Make the effort to do what you can to manage your mental health issues. You will be better off in the long run.

5. Always remember your values

Your values will be with you for your entire life while your fame lasts for a short time. Do what is right and follow your heart. Don’t give in to peer pressure. When the cameras disappear, it will be just you, your family, and your friends.

6. You will enjoy your relationships

Managing your mental health issues will help you to manage and enjoy your business and personal relationships. In addition, you will be able to make better decisions regarding your relationships and other aspects of your life.

7. Learn from the mistakes of others

There are many successful people who made the mistake of sacrificing their mental health for money and fame. As a result, their entire life was ruined. Don’t make the same mistake. If you are not sure of what to do in handling your fame, then talk to a professional who can give you some advice.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.