Mental Health Advice With Stan: Managing the Anxieties of Traveling to a New Place

By Stan Popovich

It can be stressful to visit a new place for the first time. Not knowing what to expect can cause some stress and anxiety for some people. As a result, here are some suggestions on how to manage the anxieties of visiting a new place.

1. Talk to your friends who have been there

Ask people that you know if they have any advice or suggestions regarding the place you are going. Your friends can give you valuable insights on what to expect before you arrive to your destination.

2. Do your homework

Go on the internet or read some visitor brochures about the place you are going. The internet and travel brochures can inform you on what to expect regarding the place you are going. Read this information before you start your travels.

3. Plan ahead when traveling

Make sure you have your hotel reservations, packed enough clothes, have enough gas for the car, and other critical things you will need for your trip. Having the proper things will help prevent additional problems from coming up.

4. Prepare for any emergencies

If something happens out of the blue, you want to make sure you are prepared. Having important phone numbers, a cell phone, a first aid kit, a map, and other important things will help you if something unexpected occurs.

5. Invite a friend to come with you

Inviting someone you know to come with you is a great way to reduce the fear of going to a new place. In addition, a person could go on a bus tour with others if they do not want to travel alone. Being with others will help reduce the anxieties of going to a new place.

6. Join AAA to get a great traveling experience

Becoming a member of AAA is a great way to get all the important information regarding the place you want to visit. AAA can provide valuable information and expert advice which can save you a lot of time and money. The more you know, the better off you will be in the long run.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.