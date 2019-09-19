Mental Health Advice With Stan: How to Find a Great Mental Health Counselor

By Stan Popovich

Many people have a difficult time finding an effective mental health counselor. Just like everything in life, you have your good counselors and you have your not so great counselors. The key is to find someone that will help you solve your current mental health problems.

Here are a few suggestions on how to find a good mental health counselor for your mental health recovery.

1. Talk to your doctor or primary care physician.

Your medical or family doctor is a great source in finding a good counselor. Explain to your doctor your problems and he or she can point you in the right direction in seeking the proper help.

2. Go to your local hospital.

Your local hospital is another source you can use to find a good counselor. A hospital is also a good source of finding many different mental health programs in your area. Hospitals know a lot of good counselors and programs in your area and they can lead you in the right direction.

3. Ask your friends and relatives for advice.

Use your network of friends and relatives to see if any of them know of any good counselors in your area. Many churches and nonprofit agencies have a variety of mental health programs in your area. Asking the people who run these programs can lead you in the right direction.

4. Join a local support group.

Go to a support group in your area and ask if anyone knows of a good counselor that could help you with your mental health issues.

5. Always ask for someone who has a good reputation.

Remember that finding a counselor to help you depends on how you interact with the counselor and how they interact with you. It may take a couple of tries to find the right person, but do not give up. Finding a good counselor will pay off in the long run, so be persistent in finding the right person for you.

6. Always find a counselor that you can work with.

The key components of having an effective mental health counselor are affordability and the ability to effectively talk to your counselor. If you do not see any improvement in your mental health condition after a couple of months of working with your current counselor, you may want to find someone else.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.