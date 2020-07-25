Mental Health Advice With Stan: Adopting a Pet Can Help Your Mental Health and Improve Your Life

There are many advantages to adopting a dog or cat. Adopting a pet can be a great way to reduce your stresses and anxieties in your life.

As a result, here is why adopting a dog, cat, or any other animal can be important in improving your mental health.

1. Pets can help us to relax

Playing with your pets can help reduce your stresses and anxieties in your life. Taking care of a dog or cat can be a great way to increase your happiness and self-confidence.

2. Pets can get your mind off your problems

A person could do an activity with their pets that will give them a fresh perspective on things. Spending time with animals will get your mind off your fear-related problems and give you the energy to do other things.

3. Pets reduce loneliness

Spending time with a pet can be a great source of companionship. Animals can be good company to all of us and can prevent the fear of being alone during our troubles.

4. Pets are 100% faithful

A pet will be by your side through the good and bad times. People in our lives come and go, but your pet will never leave you regardless of how bad your problems may be.

5. You can find a pet that suits your needs:

There are many different breeds of dogs and cats you can choose from which can accommodate your lifestyle. Talk to a pet expert or a veterinarian on what type of dog to get that will fit in with your household.

6. Pets are great for your health

By adopting a pet, you will be saving a life, an animal that could very well become your best friend. A pet will love you unconditionally. Adopting a pet can be beneficial to your health and can be one of the best things that you can do in your life.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.