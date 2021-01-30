Mental Health Advice With Stan: 7 Tips On How To Overcome Your Endless Worrying In Your Life

Do you ever get stuck in the vicious cycle of worry and fear in your life? As a published author of a book on managing fear, I struggled with fear and anxiety for over 20 years.

Here is a brief summary of what I did to overcome the cycle of fear and anxiety in my life.

1. I got advice from the professionals

The first thing I did was to talk to various counselors since they know how to deal with fear and anxiety. Whenever I talked to the counselors, I would bring a notebook and take notes so I would not forget the advice that was given to me.

2. I became an expert on dealing with fear and anxiety

I did everything possible to learn as much as I could in how to deal with my fears and anxieties. I talked to professionals, read books, joined support groups, and learned from my experiences.

3. I surrounded myself with helpful people

I made it a habit of surrounding myself with supportive people who understood what I was going through. This really helped me out when I was really struggling with my anxieties and stresses.

4. I learned how to manage my fearful thoughts

The key in overcoming the cycle of worry and fear is overcoming your fearful thoughts. Whenever I would get a negative and fearful thought, I would challenge that thought with positive statements and realistic thinking. I also made it a habit to focus on the facts of my current situation and not on my negative thoughts.

5. I was persistent

There were times I felt like giving up because my fears and anxieties were so powerful, and I didn’t know what to do. I worried about what would happen and that just made my fears that much stronger. During those times, I would consult with a professional and I made it a point to learn from my experiences so that I would be better able to handle these situations in the future.

6. I did not make excuses

With a lot of practice, I became very good at dealing with my fears and anxieties. I realized that the answers to my problems were out there; however, it was up to me to find those techniques that would get rid of my fears and anxieties. Making excuses would not improve on my situation.

7. I made the choice to get better

You have to make the effort to find the answers to overcome your situation. It will not always be easy, but you can overcome the cycle of fear and worry with hard work and a willingness to learn from your everyday experiences. The key is not to give up.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.