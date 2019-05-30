Mental Health Advice With Stan: 18 Important Mental Health Facts Every Person Should Know

By Stan Popovich

Here are some important facts that every person should know when dealing with their mental health issues.

Please pass this helpful article along to others if you know of anyone who could benefit from this information.

Putting your career and success ahead of your mental health issues is a mistake you can’t afford. Your fears and anxieties will follow you everywhere you go if you don’t seek treatment. Drugs and alcohol will only make your mental health issues worse. Don’t assume your loved ones are going through a phase. Know the signs of addiction, depression, and suicide by talking to a counselor. Just because you may be very successful does not mean you’re immune from the devastating effects of mental illness. Money, fame, and success will only go so far when dealing with your mental health. Follow the advice of a mental health counselor. Your friends may mean well, but when it comes down to it, the professionals know your situation more than anyone. Addressing the reasons and concerns why a person won’t get help for their mental health issues is the best route in convincing someone to seek treatment. There is no quick fix in dealing with your mental health issues. It will take some work and persistence on your part. Focus on the facts of your current situation and not on what you think. Your main goal is to focus on getting better and not to please others in your life. Knowing what helpful techniques worked in overcoming your past mental health struggles will help you be better prepared for the next time you struggle. Surround yourself with supportive people rather than those who give you a hard time when dealing with your anxieties, addictions, and depression. Regardless of your present situation, things do not stay the same. Everything changes over time and this includes your current mental health problems. Determining the source of your fears and anxieties is half the battle in getting your life back on track. There are always other options rather than suicide. You can’t predict the future with complete accuracy regardless what your fearful thoughts may tell you. Blaming others or making excuses will not help your mental health situation.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.