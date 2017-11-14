Lifeline Pet of the Week: Musa the Magnificat

November 14th, 2017 by Duarte Dispatch

Meet MUSA, the Magnificat! Yes, he’s a magnificent boy, a senior, actually. Age 11 but you’d never know it! Musa is healthy, playful, and cuddly! His owner has passed away, and he has been waiting for another forever home where he can enjoy his golden years in comfort, with love and pampurr-ing! Won’t you open your home and heart for this very dear boy? He is currently being fostered at The Cats Pajamas in Pasadena, where you may call for a Meet & Greet, 626-449-1717. Many senior cats are often forgotten or overlooked. If they are given a chance to shine, they blossom with love. With good care they can live many more years. Adoption fee is $100, which includes neuter, microchip, exam & vaccines. We also have a Senior for Senior Discount at $50. Our cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated. See more pictures, adoption info & application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy ways to support our rescue.