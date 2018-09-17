Lifeline for Pets: Two’s Company

September 17th, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch

Are you looking for the sweetest, cutest twosome ever? Look no further than our brother/sister duo, Parker and Charlotte, who are about one year old.

They were first adopted several months ago, but were recently returned to Lifeline for Pets due to on-going travel plans of the owner. They are almost identical tabbies, with snow white paws and sweet little faces, all wrapped up in a cuddly, friendly and loving package of double trouble. They will liven up your home and bring you endless joy and cuddles.

Of course, they will come healthy, current on vaccines, spayed/neutered and microchipped. See more pictures and adoption information at www.lifelineforpets.org.

Also, Lifeline for Pets has good news. Teddie, Themba, Willow and Gus have all been adopted.