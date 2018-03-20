Fosters Urgently Needed for Shy Cats & Kittens

March 20th, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch

Lifeline for Pets is in urgent need of foster homes for our shy cats. YOU can make the difference for one, like Gigi, and others, who are too shy to take to adoptions but who can blossom in a loving foster home. Gigi is a beautiful all black girl, age 3. She does love treats, and that would be how a patient foster could win her over. You can see and meet Gigi at our cat pad. There is no fee to foster, just provide food, litter, safety, and love. We take care of any vet expense, if needed.

We really need you!! Call 626-676-9505. See more of our shy kitties at http://www.lifelineforpets.org/shy-cats-need-homes-too.html