Foster Home Urgently Needed!

March 6th, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch

Lifeline for Pets is still reaching out to find a foster for Rex & Ricky, age 7. They would sooooo much benefit by being in a patient foster home. And, because they are so shy, the foster would not have to bring them to adoptions! If you can open your heart and home to two very shy boys and help them to trust, please call us at 626-676-9505 or 626-797-1753. See their videos at http://www.lifelineforpets.org/rex–ricky.html. Fosters (no fee) provide food, litter, safety, sweet-talk, and love while we provide vet care. Call 626-676-9505 for a Meet & Greet. See more shy cats that would benefit from a foster home at http://www.lifelineforpets.org/shy-cats-need-homes-too.html.