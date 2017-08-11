Cat of the Week: Digit

August 11th, 2017 by Duarte Dispatch

She’s purr-fect!

Want the purr-fect cat? Look no further! Digit, age 6, a tabby and white female, is sweet and petite! Healthy too, and a polydactyl to boot! She’s already been a mama, and she was very good with her kittens. Just look at those gorgeous green eyes, as she seems to say, “Please adopt me and I’ll cuddle with you forever!”

Digit is currently being housed at Whiskers to Tails Veterinary Office in Pasadena. Call (626) 795-4134 and ask for Rosie for a Meet & Greet. See more pictures, videos, adoption information and an application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor A Kitty campaign.

Good news: Morris and Whitney have been adopted.