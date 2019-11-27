7 Tips to Get a Job When You Don’t Have Enough Experience

By Stan Popovich

Do you have a difficult time getting a good job because you do not have enough experience? Many people have a very difficult time getting the job they want because they lack experience for the job.

As a result, here are seven tips on how to get the job you want when you do not have a lot of job experience.

1. Determine What You Want To Do

Find out what you like to do and find a job that will match your current skill sets and work interests. You’re better off finding a job that you enjoy doing and where you can get some relevant job experience that can be used down the road.

2. Do Some Volunteer Work

If you do not have enough job experience in your particular field of interest, your best bet is to do some volunteer work to get some experience. Working for free may not be the best option but a few hours a week can give you some relevant job experience which you can put down on your resume.

3. Apply To Small Companies

Many large companies get tons of job applicants when a position opens up. This reduces your chances of getting a job because you will lose out to someone who has more experience. The trick is to apply for companies with less than 20 employees. Applying to small companies will give you a better chance of getting the job you want.

4. Network And Be Creative

Ask your friends and relatives if they know of anyone who would be interested in hiring you. Find a local job search group that will show you how to create a resume and how to network your way to your favorite job.

5. Contact The Department Managers

Your best bet is to find out the manager in charge of the department you would like to work at and try contacting them. Focus your job efforts on those supervisors who have the power to hire you instead of relying on human resources.

6. Be Flexible

If you can’t find a job in a particular field, then try to find something that might be similar. The more companies you can find that use your skill sets, the better the chances you will find a job. Don’t rely on a few companies. Learn how to expand your horizons when doing a job search.

7. Keep Updating Your Career Skills

Always get into the habit of updating your skills even if you have a job. Learning a new skill could be the key in finding another job if you lose your current one. It’s important to get into the habit of improving your career skills on a regular basis.