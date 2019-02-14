Weather claims NHRA Winternationals Sunday; Race Resumed on Monday Morning

NHRA officials postponed eliminations for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com at Auto Club Raceway until this Monday, Feb. 11, following a day of lengthy rain delays. Officials worked during the course of the day to dry the track but intermittent and steady rains forced the postponement.

Bo Butner got away with a .041 reaction time to take down Erica Enders and advance to the final round of Pro Stock at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. He will battle teammate Jason Line and have lane choice thanks to his 6.518-second pass. Enders cut a .070, well below her high standards, and missed out on a final round.

Line and Alex Laughlin posted identical elapsed times, but the Summit Racing driver was much better on the tree. That got him into his first final since Dallas. No matter who wins, K.B. Racing will earn the first Pro Stock trophy of the year. Butner gets lane choice, though it doesn’t seem to matter who has it at this point. Line notched the best reaction time of the round (.018), and since the two share power … well, that might matter in the final.

Butner won this race to open the 2018 season and would love nothing more than to do it again in 2019.