Update on County-Run COVID-19 Testing Sites

The operations of some county testing sites are impacted due to the current State of Emergency in Los Angeles County.

The following testing sites are closed today, June 1:

All the AltaMed Testing Sites located at the following addresses: AltaMed – 1724 Pennsylvania Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033. AltaMed – 972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022. AltaMed – 8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate, CA 90280. AltaMed – Sunset Ave., West Covina, CA 91790. AltaMed – 2040 Camfield Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90040. AltaMed – 6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660.

Long Beach City College – 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90806.

City of Bell – 6480-6410 Atlantic Ave., Bell, CA 90203 closed at 11 a.m. today.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center – 8730 Alden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90059 closing at 1 p.m.

OptumServe operated sites that will close at 3pm: Santa Monica Airport – 2800 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90405. West Jordan High School – 171 W. Bort St., Long Beach, CA 90805.



At all testing sites that are closed Monday, all patients who had registered for an appointment are being notified by email or receiving a phone call if they do not have an email to reschedule.

Additional sites may close in order to adhere to local curfews as they are determined throughout the day. Closures to any additional County-run or County-partnered testing sites will be updated on the County’s testing website, covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. Residents are encouraged to visit the website for the most updated list of testing sites any and changes to operational hours.