These L.A. County COVID-19 Testing Sites Remain Open

On Sunday, some Los Angeles County-run COVID-19 testing sites were closed, including the site located on the MLK medical campus. There are five testing sites that are still open: San Gabriel Valley Airport, South Bay Galleria, Pomona Fairplex, Long Beach City College, and East Los Angeles College.

L.A. County Department of Health Services says it “has encouraged each site to determine if it is in the best interest of both patient and staff safety to stay open given the current State of Emergency Order in L.A. County.”