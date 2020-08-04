Testing Capacity Expands at L.A. County-Supported Sites

As the need for COVID-19 testing continues to rise, the County of Los Angeles is expanding testing capacity at current sites and opening new sites in high-need areas. Due to this expansion, county-supported testing sites will have the capacity to test up to 55,000 residents a week.

Appointments are available at the following county-operated sites this week:

Beach Cities Health District – 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

– 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Bellflower City Hall –16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower, CA 90706.

–16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower, CA 90706. College of the Canyons – 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

– 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. East LA College – 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754.

– 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754. MLK Medical Campus – 12021 S. Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90059.

12021 S. Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90059. Montebello Civic Center – ­ 1600 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640.

– 1600 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640. Palmdale Hammack Center – 815 E. Avenue Q6, Palmdale CA 93550.

– 815 E. Avenue Q6, Palmdale CA 93550. Panorama City – 14665 Roscoe Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402.

– 14665 Roscoe Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402. Pomona Fairplex Gate 17 – 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768.

– 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768. Rancho South Campus – 7799-7701 Golondrinas St., Downey, CA 90242 – new site opening Tuesday.

– 7799-7701 Golondrinas St., Downey, CA 90242 – new site opening Tuesday. San Gabriel Valley Airport – 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731.

– 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731. South Gate Park – 4900 Southern Ave., South Gate, CA 90280.

– 4900 Southern Ave., South Gate, CA 90280. The Forum – 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90305.

In preparation for the construction of the first-of-its-kind MLK Child and Family Well-being Center and to ensure the safety of residents, the site at Charles R. Drew University relocated to the MLK Medical Campus on Tuesday:

MLK Medical Campus – 12021 S. Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90059 – effective Tuesday.

The MLK Medical Campus will accommodate walk-up testing. Nearby drive-up testing sites, including at the Forum in Inglewood, are open for testing. The MLK Child and Family Well-being Center will bring comprehensive services to children, adolescents and families. In partnership with County Departments of Health Services, Public Health, Mental Health and Children and Family Services, the Center will feature a specialized Pediatric Medical Hub Clinic for children in foster care, an Autism Wellness Center, and a Family Justice Center. To learn more, visit bit.ly/39IxSLl.

Four new county-supported testing sites, operated by Optum Serve, will begin to offer appointment availability this month:

Compton – Gonzales Park – 1001 W. Cressey St., Compton, CA 90222 – opening Monday, Aug. 10.

– Gonzales Park – 1001 W. Cressey St., Compton, CA 90222 – opening Monday, Aug. 10. Florence Firestone – Leon Washington Park Community Center, 8908 Maie Ave., Los Angeles CA 90002 – opening Monday, Aug. 10.

– Leon Washington Park Community Center, 8908 Maie Ave., Los Angeles CA 90002 – opening Monday, Aug. 10. Azusa – Memorial Park Gymnasium – 340 N. Orange Ave., Azusa, CA 91702 – opening Tuesday, Aug. 11.

– Memorial Park Gymnasium – 340 N. Orange Ave., Azusa, CA 91702 – opening Tuesday, Aug. 11. MacArthur Park – Mexican Consulate – 2401 W. 6th, Los Angeles, CA 90057 – opening Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Two additional sites, operated by Optum Serve, will be adding additional capacity starting Monday, Aug. 10:

California State University, Los Angeles – 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032.

– 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032. Hawthorne Memorial Center – Betty Ainsworth Sports Center – 3851 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne, CA 90250.

In total, this will add capacity to test an additional 8,500 residents a week.

“Expanding testing capacity among the communities that need it most is one of our top priorities as we address the impact of COVID-19 here in L.A. County,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Department of Health Services. “This is an equity and access issue and a big step in the right direction as we strengthen our support for vulnerable communities.”

COVID-19 testing is also offered at City of Los Angeles supported sites, State-supported testing sites through Optum Serve and Verily, select CVS, Rite-Aid, Federally Qualified Health Clinics, and other testing partners.

L.A. County residents seeking testing should contact their provider first, if they have one. Testing at all county and city-operated sites is prioritized for people with COVID-19 symptoms, people working or living in high-risk places such as skilled nursing facilities, group homes and residential care facilities, persons experiencing homelessness, and people who were in close contact with someone with COVID-19. More information on criteria and testing availability can be found covid19.lacounty.gov.