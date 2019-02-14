Temple Station LASD Seeking Attempted Murder Suspect

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Temple Station investigators are asking for your help in identifying and locating an attempted murder suspect and his friends. The shooting occurred in front of a local restaurant, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at approximately, 8:37 p.m., on the 8900 block of Garvey Avenue, Rosemead.

Prior to the shooting, the suspect and victims were in a minor verbal altercation. Shortly after, they existed the restaurant and the shooting occurred.

The first victim, a Chinese man 25 years-old, was stuck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds that left him with life altering injuries.

The second, male Chinese 26 years-old, was shot at by the suspect, however, he did not sustain any injuries.

The third victim, a male Hispanic 31 years-old, was chased through the parking lot by the suspect while he pointed a gun at him, however, he was not struck by gunfire.

After the shooting, the suspect, male Asian 20-30 years-old, entered the same black 4 door sedan he arrived in, and fled east on Garvey Avenue.

The three friends of the suspect, females in their 20’s, also fled the location in the suspect vehicle.

You can help make your neighborhood a safer place to live by anonymously identifying and/or helping us locating the suspect, his female associates, the suspect vehicle or information on the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Temple Station Detective S. Jimenez at (626) 285-7171.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org/.