Some L.A. County-Run COVID-19 Testing Sites Closed, Operating With Modified Hours

By Duarte Dispatch on June 2, 2020
Courtesy photo

Some Los Angeles County testing sites will be closed or operating on modified hours Tuesday. All residents who had a testing appointment at an impacted testing site will be notified via email to reschedule their appointment. For residents that did not provide an email, a notification will be made via a phone call.

The following L.A. County testing sites are closed Tuesday, June 2:  

  • AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – 972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022.
  • AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – 8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate, CA 90280.
  • AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – Sunset Ave., West Covina, CA 91790.
  • South Bay Galleria – 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278.

The following LA County testing sites are on modified hours Tuesday, June 2:

Closing at 2:30 p.m.

  • Charles R. Drew University Campus – 1731 E. 120th St., Los Angeles, CA 90059.

Closing at 5 p.m.

  • California State University, Los Angeles – 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032.
  • ChapCare Pasadena – 1595 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104.
  • ChapCare Vacco Health Center – 10408 Vacco St., Suite A, South El Monte CA 91733.
  • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center – 1000 W. Carson St., Bldg N26., Torrance, CA 90502.
  • Hawthorne Memorial Center – Betty Ainsworth Sports Center – 3851 W El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250.
  • Los Angeles County – Crenshaw Area Office – 3606 W. Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016.
  • Santa Monica College – 2800 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90405.
  • West Jordan High School – 171 W. Bort St., Long Beach, CA 90805.

For the latest information on testing site closures or to make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, please visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing

Duarte Dispatch
Duarte Dispatch

