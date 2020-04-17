Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Available For All LA County Residents Showing Symptoms
Free, same-day tests are now available for all LA County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
The following factors do not affect eligibility for a COVID-19 test:
- Immigration status.
- Insurance status.
- Age.
- Underlying health issues.
Health equity is central to Los Angeles County’s mission to build a network of free COVID-19 testing sites. There are currently 29 operational sites throughout the County. There are both drive-up and walk-up sites. To ensure the sites prioritize people who need it most, only people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible for these testing services at this time.
Appointments are necessary. Here are the steps for getting a test appointment:
- Visit the website lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.
- Answer a series of questions. The answers determine if you are eligible for an appointment.
- If you are eligible, you will receive an appointment confirmation number by email.
- Bring the confirmation number and photo ID to your appointment.
- People with no access to the Internet can dial 2-1-1 for help making an appointment.
- People without a car can be tested as long as they have an appointment. The sites can accommodate pedestrians.
- There are NO walk-up appointments available for people who do not register.
- For a full list of locations and answers to questions about testing, go to covid19.lacounty.gov.
There is a helpful instructional video to prepare you to take the test. Test results may take up to 3-4 days. Positive test results will be notified with a phone call. Negative test results will be notified by email.
For more information, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. To schedule a test, visit lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.
