Rite Aid Opens Additional COVID-19 Testing Locations in California

Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity with the addition of 161 drive-through testing locations which opened Thursday in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites will now span coast-to-coast, with the addition of locations in California, Oregon and Washington, and an increased number of locations in Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Similar to Rite Aid’s existing drive-through locations, the new sites will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all adults, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Testing is available at no cost, although insurance information is collected in California as a part of the registration process but will not be used for billing.

Some of the testing sites in Southern California include:

1208 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena.

107 S. Long Beach Blvd., Compton.

2059 S. Garey Ave., Pomona.

1035 N. Magnolia Ave., Anaheim.

910 W. Ontario Ave., Corona.

1700 W. Whittier Blvd., La Habra.

9333 Whittier BLVD., Pico Rivera.

8447 Alondra Blvd., Paramount.

2300 Harbor Blvd., Suite G, Costa Mesa.

30551 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo.

1688 N. Perris Blvd., Perris.

16491 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore.

8015 Limonite Ave., Riverside.

15331 Baseline Ave., Fontana.

3000 S. Archibald Ave., Ontario.

1050 N. Mountain Ave., Ontario.

1356 W. Avenue J, Lancaster.

37950 47th St. E, Palmdale.

1038 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena.

11321 National Blvd., Los Angeles.

A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be found at riteaid.com.

Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.