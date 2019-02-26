Reward in 2016 Murder Case of Palmdale High Schoo

Supervisor Kathryn Barger will ask the Board of Supervisors to approve an additional $10,000 on top of the existing $10,000 reward the county is offering for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the perpetrator(s) involved in the 2016 murder of Jacquarius Quinn, an 11th grade student at R. Rex Parris High School in Palmdale.

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer confirmed that the city will also double the $5,000 reward it had previously offered in conjunction with the county.

To date, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) investigators have received no viable clues regarding this murder. Investigators believe an increase in the reward might encourage witnesses to come forward and provide information to this investigation.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Old Harold Road in Palmdale. 17-year-old Jacquarius “Jay” Quinn was found lying on the middle of the roadway, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, investigators learned that Quinn had returned home after dining out with his family, and was subsequently found on the roadway by witnesses who stopped and called for aid.

Supervisor Barger encourages anyone with information about this crime to contact Lieutenant Joe Mendoza from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5564 or provide information anonymously at “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.