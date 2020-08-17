Ranch 2 Fire Alleged Arsonist Turns Himself in to Azusa PD

A suspect in the major Ranch 2 Fire was booked into custody Sunday afternoon after surrendering to Azusa Police. Thirty-six-year-old Osmin Palencia, who was described as a homeless man, surrendered and is being held at the Azusa Police Department jail.

The Ranch 2 Fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. last Thursday near North San Gabriel Canyon and North Ranch roads, officials said. As of Monday, 286 personnel were assigned to battle the blaze.

Police previously said Palencia was violent and had multiple active arrest warrants, in addition to being suspected of intentionally starting the fire.

He lived at an encampment in the Azusa Canyon Riverbed, according to police.

Air attacks including a DC-10 jet, choppers and hundreds of ground crews kept the fire away from homes. The swift, expert coordination of the pilots was applauded by forest officials and credited for saving homes in the Mountain Cove community.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 19% contained at 3,050 acres.

Smoke from the Ranch 2 Fire prompted the Los Angeles County of Public Health to issue an unhealthy air quality smoke advisory Monday for the west and east San Fernando Valley, Pomona-Walnut Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and West San Gabriel Valley. Air quality was deemed very unhealthy in the East San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains.