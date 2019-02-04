Pacific Coast Highway Closed Due to Flooding

North and south-bound lanes on Pacific Coast Highway are closed due to flooding with mud and debris flow. Crews are working in the area to clear the roadway for commuters. Commuters should consider using alternate routes. The highway will only be opened to residents with an Identification card.

The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current weather conditions. Please adhere to road closures. Remember to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. If at any time you feel unsafe, call 911.