Newsom Signs Order Allowing Californians to Obtain a Marriage License Via Videoconference

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday that will allow adults to obtain marriage licenses via videoconferencing rather than in person amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the executive order, adults will be able to obtain a marriage license, at the discretion of their local county clerk, through videoconferencing, as long as both adults are located within the State of California, are present, and can present identification during the video conference. The license can then be issued via email.

Additionally, adults who wish to be married can conduct a ceremony to solemnize the marriage via videoconference, as long as both parties are present, and have at least one witness who can join the live video conference.

The provisions will be in place for the next 60 days for those who wish to be married during that time.