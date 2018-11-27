Murder Investigation at Duarte/City of Hope Gold Line Station

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate the stabbing of a male victim onboard a Metro Gold Line train in Irwindale. For unknown reasons, the train was moved to Duarte to initiate the investigation. No road closures are in place around the Duarte Station located at the corner of Highland Avenue and Duarte Road. Additionally, the Gold Line is operating under normal schedule. However, the Duarte Gold Line Station will continue to remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.

Irwindale police originally received a call at 11:30 a.m. about a stabbing at the train station. L.A. County fire treated the male victim at the Duarte station, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The person’s age and name is currently unknown. A man who may possibly be the suspect in the murder has been arrested.