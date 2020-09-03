Labor Day Holiday to Impact L.A. County Testing Location Hours

Residents urged to make appointments early at open locations

Due to extreme heat and holiday this weekend, testing sites will be operating on modified schedules.

The following LA County-operated testing sites will be open on Monday, Sept. 7:

Beach Cities Health District – 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277 (normal hours).

College of the Canyons – 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 (modified hours 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.).

Downey – Rancho Los Amigos South Campus – 12840 Dahlia Ave., Downey, CA 90242 (normal hours).

Palmdale Hammack Center – 815 E. Avenue Q6, Palmdale CA 93550 (modified hours 8 a.m. – noon).

Panorama City – 14665 Roscoe Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402 (normal hours).

Pomona Fairplex Gate 17 – 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768 (modified hours 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.).

San Gabriel Valley Airport – 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731 (modified hours 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.).

South Gate Park – 9615 Pinehurst Ave., South Gate, CA 90280 (normal hours).

All State-operated testing sites will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.

Select L.A. County – operated testing sites will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7:

Bellflower City Hall.

East L.A. College.

The Forum.

M.L.K. Medical Campus.

Montebello Civic Center.

All L.A. City-operated drive through testing sites will also be closed on Saturday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 7 due to the extreme heat and to ensure the safety of testing site staff and volunteers. L.A. City mobile testing sites will be in operation on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Liberty Park in Koreatown and the Downtown L.A. Medical Center. For more information, visit coronavirus.lacity.org/testing .

Testing is now widely available within the provider community. Residents who have a regular source of care should first seek testing from their healthcare provider if they are symptomatic or have a known positive exposure. Those without a regular provider can call the county’s 2-1-1 information line for assistance.

Appointments at testing sites are required. L.A. County residents who would like to make an appointment or check for availability at testing sites offered in the County, including select CVS, Rite-Aid and other community-based testing sites should visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ or call 2-1-1.

L.A. County continues to see transmission of COVID-19 and all residents are urged to celebrate the holiday safely by avoiding large gatherings, practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings when in public, frequently washing hands and adhering to public health guidance. More information and resources are available at covid19.lacounty.gov.