L.A. County to Launch Three New COVID-19 Testing Sites Next Week

As the need for COVID-19 testing continues to rise, the County and the City of Los Angeles are working together to expand testing capacity at current sites. Due to this expansion, county and city operated testing sites have a combined capacity to test over 140,000 people. Since launching free testing in March, the city and county have provided 1.2 million tests to Angelenos.

Los Angeles County will launch three new testing sites next week to expand access to high-need areas including Montebello, South Gate and Panorama City. The City of Los Angeles last week opened a new site at the VA Parking Lot 15, at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

“Our communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 due to decades of systemic inequities and this is unacceptable,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “While a County testing site may ask for insurance information in order to recover costs, no one will be turned away for being uninsured. We will not allow financial barriers or immigration status to get in the way of access to COVID-19 testing. With today’s announcement of these new testing sites, we are demonstrating that L.A. County continues to equitably distribute resources to make sure historically underinvested communities do not continue to bear the brunt of this crisis.”

Appointments are available at the following county-operated sites this week, with an additional 1,000 appointments being added this weekend:

Bellflower City Hall – 16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower, CA 90706.

Charles R. Drew University Campus – 1731 E. 120th St., Los Angeles, CA 90059.

College of the Canyons – 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

East LA College – 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754.

Pomona Fairplex Gate 17 – 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768.

San Gabriel Valley Airport – 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731.

The Forum – 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90305.

Beach Cities Health District – 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

Palmdale Hammack Center – 815 E. Avenue Q6, Palmdale CA 93550.

Appointments are available at the following city-operated sites this week:

Dodger Stadium, Lot 1 – 1101 Scott Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Hansen Dam Recreation Center – 11770 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (Osborne Street entrance).

Crenshaw Christian Center – 7901 S. Vermont Ave., LA, CA 90044.

VA Parking Lot 15 (Jackie Robinson Stadium) – 100 Constitution Ave., LA, CA 900951.

Lincoln Park Recreation Center – 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90031.

Carbon Health – Echo Park – 2110 Sunset Blvd. Suite M, Los Angeles, CA 90026.

West Valley/Warner Center – 6097 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367.

Kedren Community Health Center – 4211 S. Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90011.

Three new county-operated testing sites will begin to offer appointment availability starting next week:

South Gate Park – 4900 Southern Ave., South Gate, CA 90280 (opening Monday, July 27).

Montebello Civic Center ­-1600 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640 (opening Tuesday, July 28).

Panorama City – 14665 Roscoe Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402 (opening on Wednesday, July 29).

By the end of next week, these additional sites will have the capacity to test almost 2,000 residents a day, five days a week.

The City of Los Angeles is also continuing to deploy mobile testing units to communities with a high need for testing. This week, the city will test residents in the Nickerson Gardens housing development and in the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

COVID-19 testing is also offered at select CVS, Rite-Aid, Federally Qualified Health Clinics, and Los Angeles County Department of Health Services-operated health centers.

If you think you need a test

First call your doctor. Testing is best done by a healthcare provider, so they can monitor your care. Testing at all county and city-operated sites is prioritized for people with COVID-19 symptoms; people working or living in places such as skilled nursing facilities, group homes and residential care facilities, persons experiencing homelessness; and people who were in close contact with someone with COVID-19. Testing is available to all residents at city sites, with or without symptoms. Limited testing is also available at county sites for some asymptomatic individuals. Testing availability is subject to change and testing is by appointment only. More information on criteria can be found at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.