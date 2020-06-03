L.A. County-Run COVID-19 Testing Sites Operating on Modified Schedules Once More

Once again, some L.A. County testing sites will be closed or operating on modified hours Wednesday. In addition, testing sites will be directed to adhere to any L.A. Countywide curfew orders. All residents who had a testing appointment at an impacted testing site will be notified via email to reschedule their appointment. For residents that did not provide an email, a notification will be made via a phone call. Same day appointments are still available at select OptumServ sites. The public can register for those and other sites at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

The following L.A. County testing sites are closed Wednesday, June 3:

South Bay Galleria – 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278.

The following L.A. County testing sites are on modified hours Wednesday, June 3:

Closing at 11 a.m.

Bellflower City Hall – 16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower, CA 90706.

Closing at 2:30 p.m.

Charles R. Drew University Campus – 1731 E. 120th St., Los Angeles, CA 90059.

Closing at 4 p.m.

Hawthorne Memorial Center – Betty Ainsworth Sports Center – 3851 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne, CA 90250.

Closing at 5 p.m.

California State University, Los Angeles – 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032.

ChapCare Pasadena – 1595 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104.

ChapCare Vacco Health Center – 10408 Vacco St., Suite A, South El Monte CA 91733.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center – 1000 W. Carson St., Bldg N26., Torrance, CA 90502.

Los Angeles County – Crenshaw Area Office – 3606 W. Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016.

Santa Monica College – 2800 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90405,

West Jordan High School – 171 W. Bort St., Long Beach, CA 90805.

For the latest information on testing site closures or to make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.