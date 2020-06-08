L.A. County Reviews New State Guidelines to Possibly Move Into Stage 3

Los Angeles County is reviewing new guidelines from the State of California that could move L.A. County into Stage 3 of the Roadmap to Recovery and permit the reopening of key sectors including schools, day camps, museums, entertainment industry production, camping and spectator-free sporting events — as early as June 12.

The Department of Public Health is reviewing the newly issued state guidance, evaluating the County’s COVID-19 metrics and data and consulting with the Board of Supervisors to determine how sectors can re-open with safeguards and directives in place to ensure essential physical distancing and infection control.

At this time, Los Angeles County is still under a Safer At Work and In The Community Order. Public and private gatherings of people outside of a single household unit are not permitted except for public protests and faith-based services with limited numbers of participants.

At this time, the following businesses remain closed:

Nail salons.

Tattoo shops.

Gyms and fitness centers.

Campgrounds.

Entertainment venues including arcades, bowling alleys, movie theaters, live performance theaters, concert halls, stadiums, arenas, theme parks, gaming facilities and festivals.

Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals.

Indoor museums, galleries and zoos.

