L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire Eligible for FEMA Financial Support

Register with FEMA for federal resources to help your recovery efforts

Los Angeles County residents who lost their home or sustained other losses due to the recent Bobcat Wildfire may now apply to receive federal assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) gives eligible wildfire survivors financial awards to help them pay for needs such as rent, home repair or replacement, medical and dental costs, funeral expenses and other disaster-related expenses.

The deadline to register with FEMA is Dec. 15, 2020. If you are a Bobcat Fire survivor, you can register for FEMA assistance in three ways:

Online at disasterassistance.gov.

Download the FEMA app on your smartphone or tablet.

Call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362, TTY (800) 462-7585, between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). The helpline has specialists who speak many different languages.

If you use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, provide FEMA the specific number assigned to that service when you register.

When registering for FEMA assistance, be prepared to provide your personal information, including your Social Security number, insurance policy information, and a description of the damages or losses suffered due to the Bobcat Fire.

For additional Bobcat Wildfire recovery resources, please visit lacounty.gov/recovery.