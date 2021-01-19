L.A. County Residents 65 and Older Can Now Register for COVID-19 Vaccines

Los Angeles County residents who are 65 years old and older can now register for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, though supply remains an issue.

Residents should visit VaccinateLACounty.com to schedule their appointments, which will begin Wednesday. Residents who don’t have computer access may call (833) 540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. for assistance with reservations.

The vaccine supply is still limited, county officials said as they asked for patience as they work with state and federal agencies to increase supply of the vaccine.

The decision comes after Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis signed an executive order directing the county’s Department of Public Health to make vaccinations appointments available to residents 65 and older and as five large capacity vaccination sites open.

The five established sites, which were chosen for their regional accessibility and their ability to handle large capacities of people, are:

Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768.

The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90305.

California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330.

A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey, CA 90242.

Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

During a press conference Tuesday, Solis said the decision was about equity. “Older adults have been unfairly impacted by the virus, they’ve stayed home for months, isolated, which is, as you know, a problem in and of itself. But the COVID-19 vaccine is here. Hope is here. Our residents will soon be able to return to a life where they can visit their grandchildren, go on walks with friends, volunteer at local soup kitchens, and even come to the LA County Fair.”

These large-scale vaccination sites started operating Tuesday and will be able to vaccinate approximately 4,000 people per day at each site. The large-scale vaccination sites will aim to vaccinate 500,000 Los Angeles County residents in a month.

Vaccinations are free, and available to all, regardless of immigration status or insurance coverage. For those who have insurance, coverage information may be requested as part of the appointment scheduling process.

In addition to the L.A. County operated sites, residents have other options for making an appointment for a vaccine. Currently, more than 75 pharmacies have registered to provide vaccinations, and the county will continue to add more as more vaccines are available. Vaccine allocations are also going to large healthcare provider organizations like Kaiser Permanente and Providence Health and Services. In addition, residents may call their healthcare provider, as well, who may direct them to a preferred location for the vaccine.