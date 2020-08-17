L.A. County Offers COVID-19 Rent Relief

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $100 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to create a COVID-19 Rent Relief program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA). The program is set to launched Monday and will remain open for a two-week period, closing on Monday, Aug. 31. The program’s goal is to assist between 8,000 to over 9,000 households.

The emergency rental assistance provided is intended to meet the needs of low-income renters who have struggled to pay their rent and/or who are behind on paying rent due to the economic impacts caused by the pandemic. Those who are most at need will be targeted with more assistance.

The program is available to all residents of the County who qualify, except for residents living in the City of Los Angeles, as the city also received its own allocation of CARES Act funds. A W-9 and participation agreement are needed from the property owners to receive rental income on behalf of their qualified tenant; property owners must agree to the terms of the participation agreement. Citizenship documentation will not be requested from any party (renter or property owner).

“This unrelenting pandemic is hitting low-income renters and mom-and-pop property owners particularly hard,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said. “By some estimates, up to 20% of families who have lost a job in L.A. County could end up homeless. They’re in critical need of financial help now to keep a roof over their heads.”

Residents can apply for assistance by contacting 211 L.A. via phone at 2-1-1 or through their website at 211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief. To be considered for this program, applications must be received Aug. 31, 2020. A list of Frequently Asked Questions with more program detail and additional resources for residents is available at rentrelief.lacda.org.