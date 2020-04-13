L.A. County Offering Temporary Free Grocery Delivery Service for Seniors

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the California Safer at Home order, seniors and other vulnerable adults find themselves in need of timely delivery services. In response, the Workforce Development Aging & Community Services (WDACS) launched a temporary delivery program called Critical Delivery Services (CDS) to deliver food and other vital items to individuals who are unable to leave their homes due to COVID-19.

CDS will deliver groceries, household items and vital necessities to qualifying individuals. Delivery services are currently reserved for people 60 years and older, individuals with a permanent or temporary disability, and dependent adults (18-59 years old).

There is no delivery charge for individuals but the items must be paid for in advance and ready for pick-up.

Per month, individuals can receive up to four deliveries or 40 miles worth of deliveries. Deliveries are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Order items for delivery via online/phone and provide payment for item to the pick-up location. Once items are ready for pick-up, call (888) 863-7411 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to request delivery service. CDS will schedule a taxi driver to deliver your items to you. CDS will call you back to confirm the delivery has been scheduled.