L.A. County Extends Waiting List Registration Period for Elderly Family Public Housing Sites

The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites. While initially set to close on Aug. 10, 2020, applicants may now continue to add their name on up to seven site-based waiting lists through Dec. 31, 2020, 5 p.m. by registering at lacda.org, or calling (626) 586-1845. The County’s Section 8 waiting list remains closed.

An elderly family is a household whose head, co-head, spouse, or sole member is a person who is at least 62 years of age. It may include two or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living together, or one or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living with one or more live-in aides. Elderly families may choose, based on eligibility, to register for one, or all seven, waiting lists. Applicants will be selected from each waiting list in order of admission preferences, followed by date and time of registration. The seven site-based waiting lists include the following nine available properties: Carmelitos (Long Beach), Nueva Maravilla and Herbert Avenue (East Los Angeles), Francisquito Villa (La Puente), Whittier Manor (Whittier), West Knoll/Palm (West Hollywood), Marina Manor (Marina Del Rey), Orchard Arms (Valencia), Foothill Villa (La Crescenta), and South Bay Gardens (Los Angeles).

If an applicant is offered a unit from any of the waiting lists that they have registered for, and the unit is not accepted, the applicant’s name will be removed from all selected waiting lists, and they must re-register. Therefore, it is important that applicants only register for locations in which they are willing to reside. Further, LACDA prohibits smoking on the grounds, and within housing units, at all public housing developments, except for the South Bay Gardens senior public housing development, which has a designated smoking area within the complex.

LACDA maintains and manages 3,229 public and affordable units located on 68 sites throughout Los Angeles County. For more information on LACDA’s programs, call (626) 262-4510.