L.A. County Extends Curfew

The County of Los Angeles is extending the curfew order to tonight at 6 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The County first announced a curfew on Sunday in response to numerous protests across the region that, at times, turned violent.

At the direction of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and until further notification, the county-wide curfew is effective for all incorporated and unincorporated areas of L.A. County. The public is not allowed to be on public streets, avenues, boulevards, places, walkways, alleys, parks or any public areas or unimproved private realty within the county. The county may renew, amend or extend this order.

This order does not apply to peace officers, fire fighters, and National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area, individuals traveling to and from work, people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter, and individuals seeking medical treatment.

In the event the county curfew is more stringent than a resident’s local curfew order, the county curfew will supersede it. In other words, if a resident’s local curfew order is 8:00 P.M., the 6:00 P.M. county curfew supersedes it; if the local order is 4:00 P.M., the local order still stands.

Any violation of the order is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or by imprisonment for a period not to exceed six months, or both, as provided by LACC section 2.68.320 or any applicable state or municipal law.