L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unveils Roadmap to Economic Recovery

Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion, co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis and unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, that outlines the framework for economic recovery and development in Los Angeles County following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although the Safer at Home order remains in place, Los Angeles County must put forward a comprehensive plan to revive and reopen our economy and return to full employment,” Supervisor Barger said. “We must take swift action to help workers, businesses, and organizations as we navigate the impacts of this public health crisis on our region and ensure we emerge stronger and more resilient than before.”

This motion, entitled “Los Angeles County Roadmap to Economic Recovery,” details extensive plans and efforts to rebuild and revive the local economy. This includes:

Creating an Economic Resiliency Task Force, comprised of business, industry, labor, and county and city leaders, to develop recommendations that leverage public-private partnerships to improve the economy, create jobs, and return to full employment.

Utilizing County assets to promote neighborhood revitalization, affordable housing, and economic opportunity.

Considering a permanent 501(c)3 County Fund for Los Angeles to raise private capital to support local businesses, employees, and underserved communities.

Developing a Los Angeles County Worksinitiative to support a return to full employment through job training, subsidized employment opportunities, and youth employment programs.

Facilitating a working group devoted to fostering innovative ideas and initiatives from County employees, businesses, and labor partners that can streamline contracting and identify cost-savings actions

Directing the Los Angeles County Office of Education to engage with state and federal Departments of Education and local school districts to create safe environments for youth that enable parents to return to work.

“As a former U.S. Secretary of Labor who served during the Great Recession, I understand the economic hardship facing Los Angeles County residents at this critical moment. There is no question our small, minority-owned businesses were hardest hit. I have seen firsthand the pain this COVID-19 pandemic has caused: families mourning the loss of loved ones due to this virus; small business owners shuttering their businesses and struggling to put food on the table, and families grappling with food insecurity,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, co-author of the Board motion. “Over the last month, County residents have been adhering to the Safer at Home Order and have worked to flatten the curve, and as a result, I am cautiously optimistic that we will be able to initiate a path to recovery soon. This road to recovery will be gradual and deliberate. Gov. Gavin Newsom has outlined six critical indicators —each grounded in science—that the State will consider before moving ahead, and similarly, L.A. County’s Health Officer has also laid out prerequisites that need to be fulfilled prior to modifying the County’s Safer at Home Order. The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated that the health of our residents and the health of our economy are interwoven – and a measure of the economy’s strength cannot be separated from the health of the people who drive it.”

A link to the full motion adopted by the Board of Supervisors can be found here.