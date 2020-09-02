L.A. County Announces Reopening Updates for Schools, Hair Salons & Barbershops

Los Angeles County announced Wednesday that it is moving forward with new plans for reopening schools. The news comes after the county allowed hair salons and barbershop to resume indoor operations.

On Sept. 14, Los Angeles County will allow schools to offer on campus services for small, stable, cohorts of K-12 students who need learning support, including children with special needs that have an Individualized Education Plan and are English Learners. Waivers for this are not required, but schools must submit to the Department of Public Health an operational plan and they must comply with Health Officer Order guidance and protocols in order to serve students. Those receiving services are required to maintain small group cohorts of no more than 12 students and two supervisors and it will be a stable group of people to maintain safety for both students and teachers.

As of Wednesday, hair salons and barbershops can reopen immediately at 25% occupancy for indoor services as long as they have infection control safeguards in place and comply with the County’s Health Officer Order Reopening Protocols for Hair Salons and Barbershops, which require physical distancing and face coverings for both employees and customers. As permitted by the state, hair salons and barbershops are encouraged to maintain as many operations outdoors as possible.

All other prior restrictions will remain for now.

If at any time the county’s rate of infection and other key metrics return to unsafe levels, leaders will reassess.