L.A. County Announces $400K in Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing Sites

As part of its commitment to ensure access to testing during a critical new phase of the epidemic, Los Angeles County has committed $400,000 in one-time bridge funding to support staffing-related costs at COVID-19 testing sites operated by CORE within the City of Los Angeles.

The County’s contribution to CORE will help support their current operations while the nonprofit secures other funding streams and will be extended as needed. In addition to supporting these sites, the County will continue to fully fund its nine-operated sites and is also preparing to add additional testing sites in coming weeks to areas identified as “hot spots” where data illustrates high test positivity, low testing access, and high mortality. That effort will include partnerships with community-based organizations to target high-risk communities through street outreach teams delivering COVID-19 prevention messages door-to-door.

The County’s financial support to CORE aims to preserve critical testing access, especially in low-income, vulnerable communities hard-hit by the epidemic, as health officials point to rising numbers of positive cases and positive tests as evidence of increased community spread.

Yesterday’s temporary closure of Dodger Stadium was due to a planned staff training, not a result of a lack of funding.

“With increased community spread of COVID-19 and heightened demand for testing, the County is pleased to step up and financially support CORE and ensure continued access to testing, especially for our at-risk communities,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, which oversees the County’s community-based testing sites. “As transmission of this virus accelerates, it’s more important than ever to work together to resolve short-term funding shortfalls and remain united in protecting the health and safety of all residents.”

Individuals needing testing who are symptomatic or have a known exposure to a positive case are urged to first seek testing from their provider if they have one. Individuals needing referral to a provider can dial toll-free 211. Individuals can register for a test at multiple government-run and partner sites by visiting covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.