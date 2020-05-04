L.A. County Allocates $3M to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Los Angeles County announced Saturday a $3 million allocation to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, a partner in the County effort to connect communities and families with needed resources during the COVID-19 crisis. An estimated 2 million residents in the County experience food insecurity on an ongoing basis — more than any county in the nation. This need is sure to continue and possibly increase in the coming months due to job losses associated with COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been met with heartrending and widespread hunger among Los Angeles County communities,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has always been a critical partner in addressing food security, and it is rising to the challenge in collaboration with the County so that families can put food on the table. L.A. County is committed to fighting hunger, and I want people to know that if you need food, we are here for you.”

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been on the front lines of food distribution since 1973 and is a critical partner in Los Angeles County’s mission to ensure food security for all. The Food Bank collects food from hundreds of resources, enlists the help of 30,000 volunteers annually, and with the help of 600 partner agencies and through direct distribution programs, serves hundreds of thousands of L.A. County residents every month.

“Given the current situation, this allocation from Los Angeles County will immediately fund emergency distributions and increase the amount of food provided to the communities most impacted by COVID-19,” said Michael Flood, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s president and CEO. “We are proud to be working with the County at this critical time.”

Since mid-March, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has managed food distribution events throughout the County, where food boxes of non-perishable food items, fresh produce, and frozen protein are distributed in a safe environment. The events use physical distancing protocols to protect the Food Bank staff, volunteers, and the public. There is an intake, traffic control, and several loading stations to manage traffic. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank also can help L.A. County residents find ways to volunteer and create their own food pantries for distribution.

Residents can enroll for food vouchers, find free meals in their neighborhood and request delivery assistance if needed at covid19.lacounty.gov/food or can dial 2-1-1.