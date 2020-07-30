L.A. County Allocates $15M for Childcare Vouchers for Essential Workers and Low-Income Families

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has allocated $15 million in CARES Act funding for childcare vouchers that will help essential workers and low-income families in the county. In partnership with the Los Angeles County Early Childhood Education COVID-19 Response Team, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) will support the funding distribution.

According to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of Public Health, the amount of money translates to three months of childcare for 5,000 families.

The Office for the Advancement of Early Care and Education will contract with the Child Care Alliance to distribute vouchers.

The funding will be infused into the existing voucher system. Families in need of early care and education services may access vouchers by calling (888) 92-CHILD (922-4453). Eligibility for these vouchers is set by the state.