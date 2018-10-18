Dr. Irene Murray for Duarte School Board

Dr. Irene Murray holds a B.S., M.A., and Doctorate in Education. [She] served for 29 years in preK-12 schools as [a] teacher and administrator. [She] held positions as Associate Professor for University of Phoenix and Pacific Oaks College for over 17 years where she taught, coached, and mentored students entering the field of Education at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Dr. Murray has served in affluent communities, as well as, underprivileged and impoverished communities. She has worked with migrant children, incarcerated students, special education students, GATE students, EL students, at risk students, foster youth, and homeless students in traditional, alternative, and charter school settings.

Her child attended Duarte Unified School District. At that time Dr. Murray served on the PTSA for Northview Intermediate School and Duarte High School. She has served on parent committees, SSC, and WASC Committees.

Her memberships include ACSA (Association of California School Administrators), NEA (National Education Association), CTA (California Teachers Association), Duarte Chamber of Commerce and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Prior to moving to Duarte, [she] was [an] Altadena Town Councilmember.

Her accomplishments include:

– Curriculum Developer for Los Angeles County Office of Education.

– Presenter at California League of Middle Schools Conference.

– Research Council Member for Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

– Co-writer of “LA County Office of Education/ Probation Department Educational Reform Report.”

– Recipient of 2018-2019 CAAASA (California Association of African American Superintendents and Administrators) School Board Member of the Year Award on September 8, 2018.

As a current member of the Duarte School Board, her focus has been to keep Duarte Unified School District accountable. She believes in equity for all schools and all students.

Dr. Murray wants to decrease the achievement gap, improve school safety, and increase accountability and transparency by DUSD.

Dr. Murray has been endorsed by the teachers of DUEA (Duarte Unified Education Association).