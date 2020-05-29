Dine-in Restaurants, Salons, Barbershops Can Reopen in L.A. County

On Friday, Supervisor Janice Hahn announced that Los Angeles County was approved for a variance by Governor Gavin Newsom that allows for restaurants to resume in-person dining, and for barbershops and hair salons to reopen.

Earlier in the week, the county announced the reopening of churches, drive-in movie theaters and retail shops with strict modifications. With the approval of this variance, L.A. County will join other counties across the state that have already reopened salons, barbershops and restaurants with social distancing guidelines in place.

On Tuesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced that the state would seek a variance from the state, which decides whether counties can reopen at accelerated rates if they can attest to meeting certain COVID-19 criteria set by the California Department of Public Health.

If at any time, the County’s rate of infection and other key metrics return to unsafe numbers, the Department of Public Health can limit or close reopened sectors.

“We are only able to take this important step forward because everyone did their part. As we move along in our progress to reopen, let’s continue to keep our guard up. This highly contagious virus hasn’t disappeared; it is still out there, imposing a real threat to our communities. We cannot go back to business as usual,” said Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “I urge everyone to continue doing their part by abiding by physical distancing and face covering requirements and by adhering to our new public health directives for reopened businesses. While our measure to reopen will provide economic relief to our workers and small businesses, extreme caution must be taken to prevent another spike in confirmed cases and fatalities. We must remember that our communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and they will likely continue to bear the brunt if the coronavirus comes back with a vengeance.”

Dining in restaurants and getting a haircut will be a different experience. Just as is required for all out-of-home activities, clients and staff will have to practice physical distancing and wear cloth face coverings. There will be limited capacity and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

Key, specific guidelines for customers at hair salons, barbershops and in-person restaurant dining:

Barbershops and hair salons

Physical distancing measures will be in place.

Employees and customers will be screened for symptoms, including cough and fever. Clients feeling unwell should reschedule their appointment.

Everyone, including clients, must wear cloth face coverings while in the salon or barber shop and clients are encouraged to wear face coverings with earloops to ensure the face covering does not interfere with the hair service.

Magazines, coffee and other amenities will not be available.

Clients are encouraged to use credit cards and contactless payment systems. If electronic or card payment is not possible, customers should come with exact cash payment or check, if available.

Stylists may only serve one client at a time.

For the detailed protocols, click here.

In-person dining in restaurants

Physical distancing measures will be in place.

Employees and customers will be screened for symptoms, including cough and fever. Patrons feeling unwell should not eat at a restaurant.

Outdoor seating and curbside pickup are prioritized.

Reservations will be encouraged.

Customers will be asked to wait for their table in their cars or outside the restaurant to prevent crowds from gathering.

Diners must wear cloth face coverings when not eating.

Bar areas will be closed.

Occupancy capacity will be limited to 60% for the next three weeks.

For the detailed protocol, click here.

Still closed: