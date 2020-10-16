Deadline for L.A. County’s Small Business Grant Program Extended

Applicants may submit through Oct. 19, 2020, 11:59 p.m.

The application period for the county’s Small Business Revitalization Grant Program, which opened last week, has been extended to Oct. 19, 2020, 11:59 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to create the Small Business Revitalization Grant Program to assist breweries with no kitchen, wineries with no kitchen, miniature golf parks, batting cage facilities, kart racing centers, and tanning salons in Los Angeles County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA), the Program is not designed to assist businesses operating in the City of Los Angeles.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted certain industries more than others. Los Angeles County is stepping in to provide aid to businesses that have been allowed to reopen by the state, but ordered to remain closed by the County of Los Angeles Health Officer Order as of Sept. 4, 2020.

Eligible applicants will receive $30,000 to use for working capital such as employee payroll, working capital to continue operations, payment of outstanding business expenses, and adaptive business practices needed to remain open. The program launched on Oct. 9, 2020, and the application period has been extended through Oct. 19, 2020, 11:59 p.m.

Program details are available at revitalization.lacda.org. Businesses considering applying should note that the funds being used for these grants are extremely time sensitive. It is imperative that applicants submit all documentation required, apply by the deadline, and respond to all LACDA communications in a timely manner.