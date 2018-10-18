Ceci Escarcega Carroll for Duarte School Board

My name is Ceci Escarcega Carroll and I hope to earn your vote for Duarte School Board. A proud parent of two Duarte Unified School District [DUSD] students, and a 16-year resident of this city, I possess both the passion and the perspective to lead our city schools into the future.

Experienced parent and volunteer, I have always thought of ways to improve and collaborate through my numerous community involvements including: Community Education Council, Duarte Education Foundation, and Arts Task Force. I’ve also served our students, staff and families through PTA board positions, proctoring and School Site Council. I have led and directed the school talent shows for more than six years. Currently, I serve on the board of the California School of the Arts, San Gabriel Valley. I want to further my commitment to this community and our children by serving on the school board with a fresh outlook fueled by my love for this city.

Duarte is finally getting the spotlight it deserves. As a parent and homeowner, I want to protect all the wonderful progress we have made. We are becoming a destination school district already. The district has implemented K-8 magnet schools and developed a unique partnership with the California School of the Arts, as well as a one-of-a kind partnership with Citrus College. We need a school board who will protect, who has supported this transition, and who will lead DUSD as we move forward with a focus on the great things yet to come. My positive outlook paired with my dedication and passion for our children is what makes me the ideal candidate for Duarte Unified’s School Board.