Azusa Man Stabbed to Death on Gold Line Identified

Los Angeles County Coroner confirms that 62 year old Xuezhong Bao of Azusa was the victim of Tuesday’s Gold Line murder.

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate the stabbing of Bao onboard a Metro Gold Line train in Irwindale. For unknown reasons, the train was moved to Duarte to initiate the investigation. No road closures were in place around the Duarte Station located at the corner of Highland Avenue and Duarte Road. Additionally, the Gold Line was operating under normal schedule. However, the Duarte Gold Line Station was closed yesterday for most of the day. According to Metro Rider Alerts, Gold Line trains have resumed regular schedule as the incident was cleared.

Irwindale police originally received a call at 11:30 a.m. about a stabbing at the train station. L.A. County fire treated the male victim at the Duarte station, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. A man who may possibly be a suspect in the murder has been detained.