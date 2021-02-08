AQMD Clean Air Furnace Rebate Available for Eligible Residents

South Coast Air Quality Management District’s CLEANair Furnace Rebate Program is accepting applications for consumer rebates. Rebates are available on ultra-low NOx high altitude furnaces, ultra-low NOx weatherized furnaces, and replacement of a gas-fired furnace with a traditional all-electric heat pump system.

Approximately 150,000 natural-gas-fired furnaces are installed each year throughout the South Coast Air Quality Management District region. These furnaces emit nitrogen oxides (NOx), an air pollutant that contributes to the formation of smog and particulate matter.

Install a CLEANair Furnace and get up to $1,500 in refunds, while funds last. For more information, visit cleanairfurnacerebate.com.