Air Quality Once Again Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals in Parts of Los Angeles County

By Duarte Dispatch on July 7, 2020
Map of Tuesday’s air quality forecast for parts of Southern California. – Courtesy illustration / AQMD

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals Tuesday in the following areas:

  • East San Gabriel Valley.
  • San Gabriel Mountains.
  • Santa Clarita Valley.
  • West and East San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

