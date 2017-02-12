A Class Act: How to Help Yourself Look Sophisticated

February 12th, 2017 by Duarte Dispatch

Stay two steps ahead

Whether it’s an upcoming client meeting or a weekend fete, sophistication is a mere keystroke away. Plan your day ahead by researching the who, what, when and where for whatever event is on tomorrow’s calendar. Want to really swing for the fences? Go to your appointment or event five minutes early.

Bring a gift

While not required, it’s always appreciated. Nothing says class like someone who arrives with a bottle of wine, a seasonal floral arrangement or even just some homemade baked goods. A small, subtle gift for a host or hostess can go a long way in establishing that sophisticated image you desire.

Put the pen to work

Dust off that box of thank-you cards you stashed in your bottom desk drawer, and get to writing. Emails are nice but are used every day for everything. A thank-you card is more personal and serves one purpose: to make a person feel appreciated. Take note of the important people in your life who deserve a special shout-out. Add your own penmanship and a postage stamp, and you are bound to earn at least a few sophistication points for being thoughtful.

Use the Internet

Whether it’s staying up on current events or knowing a few details about your favorite 19th-century artist or author, these little-known facts will give you something to talk about in any social setting, helping you appear more approachable and knowledgeable. Get in the habit of using the World Wide Web to glean fun tidbits and major headlines.

Go FLASR

For smokeless tobacco users, a product that allows you to discreetly do your thing without disturbing the party is essential for becoming a class act.

If sophistication is key, consider FLASR, a portable spittoon that’s small and easy to use. Plus this state-of-the-art accessory has a secure-locking mechanism to ensure embarrassing spills.

Learn more about FLASR online at www.flasr.com.