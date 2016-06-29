The Agony and Irony

June 29th, 2016 by Duarte Dispatch

Fire Consumes Thousands of Acres Above Duarte, Yet City Allows Sales of Fireworks

By Susan Motander

With the smell of smoke still in the air, some Duarte residents are questioning their city’s approval of the sale of fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration. While most of the communities in the foothill areas outlawed fireworks many years ago, Duarte has continued to allow their sale and use.

The Duarte Municipal Code allows for the sale of “safe and sane fireworks” in the city and for the discharge of those fireworks only on July 4 itself, from noon to 11 p.m. The sale of such fireworks is allowed only at five stands that are issued licenses.

These licenses, according to the Code, can be issued only to non-profits that use the funds to benefit youth. Entities requesting permits must apply for them in the January before the sales for that year’s celebration. It is the council that determines which groups receive the licenses.

Darrell George, city manager, said that while he could understand concerns about the fire danger, the permits were issued and the booths for the fireworks sales had already been set up. “It is not that easy to just ban the sales immediately,” he said.

George did add that he planned to discuss the potential of additional safeguards with members of the safety committee and fire department, in view of the recent fire. He said those additional steps would be announced as soon as they were outlined.

One concerned Duarte resident contacted this newspaper and complained that at least two members of the city council were deeply involved with the charities that benefit from the sales at two of the booths. The person, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, questioned the propriety of the relationship between the council members and the awarding of the licenses.

Mayor Pro Tem Margaret Finlay, who has previously served as mayor five separate times, was contacted about their concerns. She indicated that she is indeed deeply involved with the Duarte Education Foundation that is running one of the fireworks stands.

She said, “We tried to stop fireworks a number of years ago; we figured we would ask what people thought about it. Our council chamber was filled with representatives of the non-profits. These non-profits said, ‘don’t take away our biggest source of income.’”

She noted that there are substantial fines for the sale of illegal fireworks, “Last year we increased the patrols from the sheriff’s department.” As a result, there were several $1,000 fines imposed, which virtually paid for the additional patrols. “We might want to think about raising the fine to $2,000,” she added.

Karen Herrera, from the city manager’s office, confirmed there were 11 such $1,000 fines last year.

Finlay also noted that she lives in a High Fire Hazard area of the city and that she personally does not set off fireworks. “I am not a huge fireworks person myself,” she said. “However, if words gets out that we are even thinking of outlawing fireworks, our council chambers would again be filled. Perhaps the solution is to put this on the ballot of the entire city to decide,” she added.

According to Finlay, the city has until August to make a decision regarding placing the matter on the November ballot at the general election.

Social media sites have been busy with messages both supporting and condemning the sale of fireworks

Debbie Conrad seems to have summed up the voice of those opposed when she wrote, “Let’s see if city officials get it this time around. Will they crack under the greedy pressure of local organizations or will they do what is right for the entire community? Will it take millions of dollars going up in smoke, maybe loss of lives for resident or firefighters?”

Peter Sinclair of Fish Canyon wrote: “I’ve lived in area where fireworks were banned (citywide), but still witnessed many people using them. So I don’t believe a citywide ban would solve the issue. However, what I have noticed is when people become more educated, the less likely they are to participate in risky behavior.”

The City of Duarte contracts with the county for fire and police services. LA County Fire patrols that city, as does the sheriff’s department.

Monrovia does not allow fireworks and has not for many years. “Fireworks have not been allowed here in the entire time I have worked here,” said Interim Fire Chief Brad Dover.

“I would never presume to comment on the decisions made by other communities,” Dover said, “however, Monrovia made the decision not to allow fireworks, even the so-called ‘Safe and Sane’ ones, because of the potential misuse of them. At the fire department we have even ordered the Wilderness Preserve, Canyon Park, and the Camp Trask (the boy scout camp adjacent to Canyon Park) closed through July 7 to ensure that those areas remain safe from fire.”

Dover went on to suggest that a safer method of celebrating Independence Day would be to attend a community gathering. “I suggest going to a public display such as the one being put on by professionals in our Library Park,” he said.

This year, the non-profits selling fireworks in Duarte are the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Duarte Kiwanis, the Duarte Education Foundation, the Duarte High School ASB, and the Duarte Falcon Booster Club.

It is interesting to note that although the Duarte Ordinance bans minors from selling fireworks, it does not ban their sale to minors. State law limits the sale to minors who are least 16 years of age. Duarte could, but has not, made this more restrictive, and the code specifically allows the sale to minors.